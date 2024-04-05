Advertisement
Dilip Ghosh makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has made serious allegations against Mamata government. Dilip Ghosh said, 'Mamata government misled the people. Mamata told lies again and again. Know in detail in this report what Dilip Ghosh said on Mamata government.

