Delhi Metro: Drunk Man Sitting in Ladies Coach Sparks Dispute - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
A viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter has stirred controversy as it captures a drunk man misbehaving with women while seated inside the Ladies Coach of the Delhi Metro. Eyewitnesses report that the man was not only occupying a reserved section but also displaying disruptive behavior, prompting fellow passengers to intervene. Witnesses claim that the man was heard repeatedly saying "tameez se bol" (speak politely) as he continued to behave inappropriately towards women passengers.

