Seven police officers suspended in Begusarai firing case

These days the spirits of criminals are increasing continuously in Begusarai. Criminals are constantly committing big incidents. Meanwhile, the incident of firing has come to the fore again in Begusarai. There is news of one person's death and several injured in the firing. Big action was taken on this case. 7 officers of Begusarai police have been suspended.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

