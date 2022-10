Shafiqur Rahman Barq: Politics intensifies on Gyanvapi!

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

After Varanasi district court decision on carbon dating in Gyanvapi case, ruckus has arisen among the leaders. While SP leader Shafiqur Rehman Burke has warned BJP of facing the consequences in 2024 elections. Congress leader Rashid Alvi has warned of second Babri Masjid like situation.