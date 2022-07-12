NewsVideos

Shafiqur Rahman Burke's absurd comment on CM Yogi's statement

Shafiqur Rahman Burke's absurd statement has come to the fore. Giving an absurd argument on CM Yogi's statement on population, he said, "Producing children is not a matter of caste, Allah provides children and their arrangements."

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
