Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil joined AAP in 2019: Delhi Police

In a big disclosure in Shaheen Bagh firing incident, Delhi police crime branch on Tuesday revealed that it has found pictures which indicate Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar association with Aam Adami Party. The crime branch found these pictures in Kapil Gujjar's mobile phone during investigation. In the photos, Kapil can be seen taking the membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh. The police have also found his pictures with AAP leaders like Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh. Kapil is seen wearing AAP cap in these pictures which were taken in 2019.