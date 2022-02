Shahjahanpur: CM Yogi attacks on Akhilesh Yadav

Political parties have given full force in campaigning for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, today Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Shahjahanpur, UP. CM Yogi said that Akhilesh Yadav should take votes from the graveyard, when he did only the work of building the boundary of the graveyard in the name of development.