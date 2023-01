videoDetails

Shankar Mishra sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court, arrests from Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

AI Flight Toilet Case: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman in an Air India flight, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. sent to judicial custody for 14 days