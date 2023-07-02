trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629883
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined NDA along with some of his supporters. He took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning after a meeting of some NCP leaders and MLAs.
