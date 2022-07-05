Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the attempt to arrest Rohit Rajan

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said, "The attempt by the Chhattisgarh Police to arrest senior journalist Rohit Ranjan is a complete misuse and beyond the reach of police power sanctioned by the Congress party to take revenge." The channel/anchor has already apologized for the content. Is arrest justified in such cases?

Jul 05, 2022

