Shiv Sena Office Alloted to Eknath Shinde Faction In Parliament

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Eknath Shinde faction alloted Shiv Sena's office in Parliament. As per reports, Election Commission gave Shiv Sena party to Eknath Shinde. Shinde faction leader Rahul Shivalay had written a letter to Lok Sabha Secretariat demanding office of Shiv Sena to be given to Shinde faction. Lok Sabha Secretariat has now sent a letter to Rahul Shivalay and handed it over to the Shiv Sena party office.