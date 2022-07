Shiv Sena surrounded the center on the issue of inflation

Shiv Sena's attack through Saamana. Surrounded the center on the issue of inflation. It is written in Saamana that, 'engaged in toppling the anti-central governments', the Center is not worried about the common people.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

