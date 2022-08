Shivamogga Violence: Controversy over Tipu Sultan's poster in Shivamogga

Controversy has started in Shivamogga, Karnataka over the posters of Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar. The police have arrested four people in connection with the violence. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

