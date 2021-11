Shivpal Yadav issues big statement ahead of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections

A big statement of Shivpal Yadav has come before the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. According to Shivpal's statement, the Saifai family can be united by the 2022 elections. Shivpal Yadav has said, his priority is the Samajwadi Party, he is also ready for the merger of his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with the SP.