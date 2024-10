videoDetails

Yogi’s Gift Plan for Muslim Women Affected by Triple Talaq

Sonam | Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath may soon announce a new scheme aimed at providing support to Muslim women affected by triple talaq. With a significant Muslim population in UP, Yogi’s initiative seeks to economically empower these women by offering employment opportunities to those from weaker sections. This is part of his broader vision for social justice.