Shobha Yatra in Delhi's sensitive Hauz Qazi amid show of Hindu, Muslim unity

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will on Tuesday hold a Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Hauz Khasi area where communal tensions were observed a few days ago. Giving a message of peace and brotherhood, Muslim residents of the area have gathered to welcome the members who are taking part in the procession. Watch this video to know more.