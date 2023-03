videoDetails

Short Seller Company Hindeburg tweets over Adani Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

A big statement of the short seller company Hindeburg has come to the fore regarding the Adani case. Hindeburg said, 'Soon a new report will come and there will be big bangs from this report.' Know in detail in this report what Hindenburg wrote in the tweet.