हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Shraddha Case: 'Hanged' to the murderer of Shraddha?
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
Aftab had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha to death after pressurizing her for marriage, cutting her body into 35 pieces, and dumping them in different parts of the capital
×
All Videos
Dr. M. V. Sekhar Reddy talks about ideal Diabetes Management Plan
5:51
Love, Madness and Regrets... How big is the dating app market, where Shraddha met Aftab
8:26
Shraddha Murder Case: Where the pieces of Shraddha were thrown, the police reached there with Aftab
5:21
Season's first snowfall in many districts of Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal
Amazon to follow the footsteps of Meta and Twitter?
Trending Videos
Dr. M. V. Sekhar Reddy talks about ideal Diabetes Management Plan
5:51
Love, Madness and Regrets... How big is the dating app market, where Shraddha met Aftab
8:26
Shraddha Murder Case: Where the pieces of Shraddha were thrown, the police reached there with Aftab
5:21
Season's first snowfall in many districts of Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal
Amazon to follow the footsteps of Meta and Twitter?
aftab ameen arrests,aftab amin poonawalla,Delhi girl,delhi girl case,delhi girl murdered,delhi girl news,delhi girl death,Love Jihad,love jihad in delhi,love jihad case in delhi,love jihad news delhi,Shraddha,shraddha case,shraddha incident,shraddha incident today,shraddha murder,Delhi murder case,Zee News,Zee News live,zee live tv,zee live news,live news,aftab ameen shraddha,aftab ameen live,shraddha live,shraddha live update,delhi case live,