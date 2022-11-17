NewsVideos

Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's family flees to unknown location

|Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
According to the police, the family of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, main accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, is missing from their home in Mumbai and is now untraceable.

