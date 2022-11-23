हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab made a big confession in the court
|
Updated:
Nov 23, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Aftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, confessed his crime during his appearance in the Saket court. Even in this confession, there was a glimpse of how cunning he is.
×
All Videos
3:31
Shraddha Murder Case: Will polygraphy test expose Aftab?
3:25
Assam: 6 killed in firing on Assam-Meghalaya border
4:22
The biggest 'testimony' in the Shraddha murder case on Zee News
15:17
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
2:23
Zee Top 10: Aftab goes through polygraph test
Trending Videos
3:31
Shraddha Murder Case: Will polygraphy test expose Aftab?
3:25
Assam: 6 killed in firing on Assam-Meghalaya border
4:22
The biggest 'testimony' in the Shraddha murder case on Zee News
15:17
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
2:23
Zee Top 10: Aftab goes through polygraph test
shraddha news,shraddha muder case kahani,shraddha aftab story,Shraddha,shraddha aftab,Shraddha Murder case,shraddha murder case delhi,shraddha aftab news,shraddha aftab case,Aftab,aftab and shraddha news today,aftab news,aftab murdered case,aftab narco test,aftab narco test result,narco test,narco test of aftab,Delhi Police,delhi police narco test,mehrauli news today in hindi,mehrauli kand,mehrauli jungle,delhi mehrauli news,