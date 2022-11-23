Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Undergoes Polygraph Test

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

Aftab, who killed Shraddha and cut her dead body into 35 pieces, has undergone a polygraph test at Delhi's FSL today. Aftab's video surfaced in which there was no sign of remorse on Aftab's face.