Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Undergoes Polygraph Test

|Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
Aftab, who killed Shraddha and cut her dead body into 35 pieces, has undergone a polygraph test at Delhi's FSL today. Aftab's video surfaced in which there was no sign of remorse on Aftab's face.

