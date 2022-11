Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab used to borrow money from Shraddha to fulfill his addiction

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Another big revelation has come to light in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab had borrowed money from Shraddha to fulfill his addiction. Along with this, after the death of Shraddha's mother, Aftab had encroached upon the amount received as a nominee. There used to be a fight between the two regarding this, but Aftab was not returning the money.