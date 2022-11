Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's polygraph test is possible today

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Another big news related to Shraddha murder case is that the polygraph test of accused Aftab can be done today. The police has taken the accused Aftab for the test. Delhi Police has interrogated two girls. Both these girls had met Aftab through a dating app, but the police have not yet revealed their identity.