Subhash Chandra makes serious allegations on SEBI Chief

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Subhash Chandra on SEBI Chief: Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra has made serious allegations against SEBI Chief Madhavi Buch. In a press conference, Dr. Subhash Chandra has held Madhavi Buch responsible for the breakdown of the deal between Sony and Zee Entertainment. Know what are the allegations of Dr. Subhash Chandra against SEBI Chief?