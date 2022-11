Shraddha Murder Case: Big revelation in Shraddha case, father's DNA matched with recovered bones - sources

There has been a big disclosure in Shraddha murder case. DNA of Shraddha's father's blood sample has matched with the bones recovered in the investigation related to this case. Forensic lab sources have quoted that the murder has been confirmed in the forensic investigation.