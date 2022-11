Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police's investigation intensified, made a list of 50 questions for Narco Test

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Delhi Police has intensified the investigation in the Shraddha murder case. While on the one hand Delhi Police is searching the pond of Maidan Garhi to find Shraddha's head. On the other hand, the search for Aftab's house is also going on. Let us inform that Aftab's narco test can be done today. In this report, know in detail where the investigation of Shraddha case has reached.