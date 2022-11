Shraddha Murder Case: Many important evidences seized from Aftab's house

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

The investigation of Shraddha murder case has intensified. Now big evidence has been found in this case. With the help of divers, the police have recovered some bones from Delhi's Maidangarhi pond. In the initial investigation, these bones seem to be of a human hand.