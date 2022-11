Shraddha Murder Case: Shraddha's ex-boss Karan made 3 big revelations on Aftab

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

An important revelation has come to light in Shraddha murder case. Shraddha's former team lead Karan has told an incident of November 2020. Karan said that Aftab had brutally beaten Shraddha 2 years back due to which Shraddha got a black mark under her right eye. Know the full statement in this report.