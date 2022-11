Shraddha Murder Case: Uproar in Chhattarpur's Mahapanchayat, woman beats man with slippers

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

An uproar has come to light during a Mahapanchayat in Chhattarpur in Shraddha murder case. During the Mahapanchayat, the woman slapped the person standing next to her with slippers.