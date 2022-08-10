NewsVideos

Shrikant Tyagi Arrested: Family accused police of harassing them

The family of Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in the case of misbehavior with a woman in the society of Noida, has accused the police. The family says that the police is harassing them. Let us tell you, that Shrikant Tyagi has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
