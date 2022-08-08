Shrikant Tyagi case: Bulldozer in action in Noida in favour of protest by people
In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. Along with this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested. Noida Phase-2 station in-charge has also been suspended. Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. So there 8 teams have been formed for the arrest of Shrikant. Meanwhile, the news of Srikant's presence in Uttarakhand is also coming to the fore.
