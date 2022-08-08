Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi has got a setback from the court

Shrikant Tyagi has got a setback from the court. It has been said from the court that before August 10, Shrikant cannot surrender. The accused wanted to surrender to avoid arrest. It is being said that Shrikant can be arrested anytime.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

