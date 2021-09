'Siddharth Shukla was dead before being brought to the Cooper Hospital' - Doctors' reports

According to doctors, actor Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack. Sources in Mumbai Police said that there was no injury on the body of actor Siddharth Shukla. The cause of death (heart attack) is yet to be ascertained. A team is present at Shukla's house for investigation. His post-mortem will be done in a while.