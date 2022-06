Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: When will the 7 shooters of Moosewala murder case be arrested?

In the murder case of famous Punjab singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the police has got a big success and 8 shooters involved in the murder have been identified so far. One of these shooters has already been arrested by the Punjab Police. It is being told that all these are related to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and at present 7 shooters are absconding in some case or the other.