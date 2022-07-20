Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter : Encounter of Moosewala's killer!

The two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manu were on the lookout for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. An encounter is going on between the police and the gangster in Hoshiar Nagar, Amritsar. It is being speculated that the miscreants with whom the encounter is going on. That crook could be none other than gangster Roopa.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

The two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manu were on the lookout for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. An encounter is going on between the police and the gangster in Hoshiar Nagar, Amritsar. It is being speculated that the miscreants with whom the encounter is going on. That crook could be none other than gangster Roopa.