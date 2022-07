Sidhu Moosewala Case : SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew Sandeep arrested

Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew Sandeep Kahlon has been arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Sandeep Kahlon is accused of helping the shooters.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

