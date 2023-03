videoDetails

Sidhu Moosewala's Father appeal to reach in large number of people to Mansa on his first Death Anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

The first death anniversary of Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala will be celebrated at Mansa's Dana Mandi on Sunday. Musewala's father Balkaur Singh has appealed to the people to reach in large numbers and on time.