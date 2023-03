videoDetails

Sisodia's Holi will be celebrated in Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

A big decision of the Rouse Avenue Court came to the fore in the matter of liquor policy scam. Manish Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended. The court has sent Sisodia to judicial custody for 14 days.