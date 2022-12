videoDetails

Smriti Irani Challenges Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Amethi Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Retaliating on objectionable statement of Congress leader Ajay Rai, Union Minister Smriti Irani has challenged Rahul Gandhi. Smriti asked Rahul that. ' Will Rahul Gandhi surely contest election from Amethi, and not run away to another seat.'