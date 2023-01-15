हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Snow storm alert issues in 12 districts including Kupwara
|
Updated:
Jan 15, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
It is going to be cold once again in Delhi. According to experts, the situation will worsen after 24 hours and there is a need to be careful in large areas for the next 3 days.
×
All Videos
18:10
Nepal Plane Crash: 40 killed, 5 Indians onboard Yeti Airlines flight
19:46
Nepal Plane Crash Update: Both engines failed -Sources
18:2
Names of passengers aboard the plane surfaced, bodies of 16 passengers recovered
8:9
Confirm death of 40 people in Nepal plane crash
0:52
Ajay Devgn ने क्यों बोला- 'एक-दो फिल्में नहीं चली तो क्या हो गया ?' Kapil Sharma ने ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक
Trending Videos
18:10
Nepal Plane Crash: 40 killed, 5 Indians onboard Yeti Airlines flight
19:46
Nepal Plane Crash Update: Both engines failed -Sources
18:2
Names of passengers aboard the plane surfaced, bodies of 16 passengers recovered
8:9
Confirm death of 40 people in Nepal plane crash
0:52
Ajay Devgn ने क्यों बोला- 'एक-दो फिल्में नहीं चली तो क्या हो गया ?' Kapil Sharma ने ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक
Delhi,Delhi Cold,delhi cold news,delhi cold wave 2023,delhi cold news today,delhi cold today,Delhi cold weather,Delhi Weather,Delhi weather today news,Delhi weather today,Delhi winters,Delhi winter,delhi winter news,delhi winter news today,delhi winter vacation 2023,winters,Winters in Delhi,winters in delhi 2022,winters in delhi 2023,winter in delhi today,Zee News,News,Delhi schools closed,Safdarjung,Temperature,temperature in dehi,Delhi temperature,