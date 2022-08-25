Sonali Phogat Death: Big disclosure in Sonali Phogat's postmortem report

Goa Police has registered a case of murder in the death of Sonali Phogat. There has been a big disclosure in Phogat's postmortem report. According to the information received, many injury marks have been found in Sonali's body.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Goa Police has registered a case of murder in the death of Sonali Phogat. There has been a big disclosure in Phogat's postmortem report. According to the information received, many injury marks have been found in Sonali's body.