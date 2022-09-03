Sonali Phogat Death Case: Accused Sudhir Sangwan confessed to the conspiracy to kill Sonali Phogat.

There has been a big disclosure in the Sonali Phogat murder case. According to the information, accused Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to the conspiracy to murder. Sudhir Sangwan told the police that bringing Gurugram to Goa by talking about the shoot was also part of this conspiracy.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

