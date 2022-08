Sonali Phogat Death Case: Computer operator shivam in custody

Police has taken computer operator Shivam into custody in the Sonali Phogat murder case. Shivam is accused of escaping from Sonali Phogat's farm house by stealing DVR, laptop, phone and some papers.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

