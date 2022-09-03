Sonali Phogat Death Case: PA Sudhir confesses, 'There was no shooting in Goa'

Goa Police has sealed the bank locker in the Sonali Phogat murder case. Police has also taken three diaries from Sonali's house with them. Goa Police team is present in Hisar for the last 3 days in connection with the murder case.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Goa Police has sealed the bank locker in the Sonali Phogat murder case. Police has also taken three diaries from Sonali's house with them. Goa Police team is present in Hisar for the last 3 days in connection with the murder case.