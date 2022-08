Sonali Phogat death: Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered

New revelations are being made in the case of Sonali Phogat's death. The needle of doubt is resting on Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan. Now Sonali's younger brother Rinku has made a new disclosure.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

New revelations are being made in the case of Sonali Phogat's death. The needle of doubt is resting on Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan. Now Sonali's younger brother Rinku has made a new disclosure.