Sources: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan informs UP CM Yogi Adityanath about Vikas Dubey's arrest

Dreaded Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday (July 9). Dubey, who was on the run for the last six days, had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed about the arrest by state Director General of Police Vivek Johri. According to sources, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and informed him about Dubey's arrest.