SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Stopped by Cops During 'Padyatra' to UP Assembly

The monsoon session of the UP Vidhan Sabha has started from today. Akhilesh Yadav decided to take out a foot march till the assembly. This padyatra was stopped by the police. So, before the start of the monsoon session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the media, targeted Akhilesh Yadav and said that there is no place for anarchy in the state. The government is working for the public interest.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

