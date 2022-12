videoDetails

SP Sinha comments on bilawal bhutto's statement, know what all he says

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a stern warning to Pakistan during the UNSC meeting in New York. Regarding this, the statement of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto came to the fore, in which he has used indecent language regarding the PM. Listen to SP Sinha regarding this.