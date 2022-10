Spanish Newspaper: Controversial cartoon of Spanish newspaper on Indian economy

Oct 15, 2022

The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia has published a controversial cartoon mocking Indian economy. Spain has published a report about India's economy in its newspaper in which it has created a ruckus by showing saffron colored snake charmer, bean and box. People are fiercely criticizing this on social media. Know what is the whole matter in this report.