Speaker Om Birla got angry due to the uproar in Lok Sabha

Speaker Om Birla got angry over the uproar in the Lok Sabha. He adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm. The Speaker told the MPs who were creating a ruckus in the House that the discussion in the House is for dialogue, not for sloganeering. The members who are making a ruckus are bringing down the dignity of the House.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
